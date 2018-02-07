Kelso man punched bar manager in face

A man responsible for an assault on a bar manager has been told he needs helps for anger issues.

Joshua Watson, 24, of Orchard Park, Kelso, pleaded guilty to repeatedly punching the man in the face to his injury.

That attack was carried out at the White Swan, since renamed the Tipsy Ghillie, in Kelso on October 6 last year.

A not-guilty plea to shouting and swearing and threatening others with violence at the Woodmarket pub was accepted by the crown.

Depute fiscal Tessa Bradley told Jedburgh Sheriff Court the accused became involved in an incident in the bar with a woman at around 11.30pm.

She explained: “The bar manager approached and tried to resolve the matter and calm the situation down.

“He tried to get the accused out the back door of the pub and outside into what is a smoking area.

“The manager was trying to calm him down, but the accused was very agitated and, although he started to move away, came back and punched the manager several times in the face.”

The court heard how Watson was identified by a customer calling up his Facebook profile, and witnesses agreed that it was him who carried out the assault.

The manager suffered redness and swelling, as well as a sore jaw, but declined medical treatment.

Defence lawyer Robert More said his client was under the influence of alcohol and had taken exception to something that had been said.

Calling for background reports to be prepared, sheriff Peter Paterson said it was a serious offence and added that he had concerns about how Watson controlled his anger.

The case will recall at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, March 5.