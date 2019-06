A Kelso man has denied staging a robbery at a local supermarket.

Wayne Wilkes of Roxburgh Street, is charged with forcing two female employees to open the till and robbing them of £187 while wearing a mask over his face at the Co-operative store in High Croft, Kelso, on November 12.

The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and the case was continued until June 24.

Wilkes was remanded in custody.