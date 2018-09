Background reports have been ordered into a 20-year-old man who admitted obstructing police and possession of a lock knife.

Jake Osborn, now living at Maxmill Park, Kelso, climbed out of a window of a house in Howden Road, Jedburgh, on June 18, and tried to run away from officers.

He will be sentenced at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on June 18.

Not guilty pleas to placing a pillow over his mother’s face and struggling violently with her and also threatening to harm himself were accepted by the crown.