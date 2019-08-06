Kelso 63-year-old admonished for smashing wife’s phone during bust-up

A man has been admonished over a domestic bust-up with his wife after staying out of further trouble for six months.

John Lewis, 63, was sleeping on a couch downstairs in their marital home in Kelso’s Inch Road when his wife came into their living room at 6am and turned on a television and began using a treadmill.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told an argument broke out between the pair and he broke her mobile phone by throwing it against a wall.

Lewis previously pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on January 26 by shouting, making abusive and offensive comments and breaking his wife’s mobile phone.

Sentence was deferred until this week for good behaviour.