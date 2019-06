A landscape gardener found in possession of a class-C drug has been fined £160 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Ross Cazaly, 41, pleaded guilty to having etizolam at a house in Croft Street, Galashiels, on April 1 last year.

The court was told that Cazaly, now of Orchard Park in Kelso, was found to have 100 tablets in a kitchen cupboard during a police raid at that property.