Background reports have been ordered on a 35-year-old man after he admitted two offences at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Robert Ramsay pleaded guilty to being in possession of cannabis in Ramsay Road in Hawick on February 18.

He also admitted breaching a night-time curfew by being in Hawick at 12.22am despite supposedly being confined to his home in Maxmill Park in Kelso between the hours of 7pm and 7am.