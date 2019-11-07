Kelso 31-year-old fined £450 for speeding and driving without insurance

Jedburgh Justice of the Peace Court.

Neil Hinnigan, 31, had recently bought the vehicle concerned and mistakenly thought insurance had been organised for it, he said.

However, when he was clocked driving at 42 mph in a 30mph zone in Eccles, near Kelso, on August 28, a police check revealed that the car had not been insured.

Defence lawyer Rory Bannerman said: “He took a chance. He did not check.”

Hinnigan, of Kelso, was fined £300 and had his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points for the insurance offence.