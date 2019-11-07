Kelso 31-year-old fined £450 for speeding and driving without insurance
A motorist caught speeding in a Borders village was also uninsured, Jedburgh Justice of the Peace Court has been told.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 3:56 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 5:31 pm
Neil Hinnigan, 31, had recently bought the vehicle concerned and mistakenly thought insurance had been organised for it, he said.
However, when he was clocked driving at 42 mph in a 30mph zone in Eccles, near Kelso, on August 28, a police check revealed that the car had not been insured.
Defence lawyer Rory Bannerman said: “He took a chance. He did not check.”
Hinnigan, of Kelso, was fined £300 and had his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points for the insurance offence.
He was also fined £150 for speeding.