Kelso 26-year-old warned he faces jail for threat of violence to bus driver

A 26-year-old man has been warned he faces the prospect of a jail sentence after admitting threatening a bus driver with violence.

Joshua Watson, of Orchard Park in Kelso, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to a breach of the peace at the bus station in St Boswells on March 30.

Sheriff Peter Paterson called for background reports to be prepared and warned Watson that a custodial sentence was uppermost in his mind due to his criminal record.

Sentence was deferred until November 25 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.