Kelso 21-year-old fined £400 for careless driving after crashing into wall

A motorist has been allowed to keep his licence despite admitting a charge of careless driving at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Matt Hannan had nine penalty points put on his licence and was fined £400.

He was also warned that if he commits another motoring offence, he will be disqualified from driving.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on the B6397 Floors Castle-to-Charterhouse route near Kelso on January 3 by going at excessive speed for the road conditions and layout, losing control of his car and colliding with a wall, leaving himself injured and his vehicle extensively damaged.

Depute fiscal Nicole Lavelle said that crash occurred at around 7.15pm after Hannan, of Rodger Fish Gardens in Kelso, overtook a car on a road with a 60mph limit.

That manouvre was captured on the other vehicle’s dashboard webcam, and it was estimated that Hannan was travelling at 90mph.

The court was told that Hannan misjudged a left-hand bend and spun off the road, colliding with a wall.

Hannan was taken to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose to be treated for severe bruising and was discharged the following morning after being given painkillers.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre told him: “I am not going to disqualify you, but one more offence will result in this.

“I trust you have learned your lesson.