Kelso 21-year-old fined £200 over cocaine find

A man has been fined £200 after admitting a second offence of possessing a class-A drug.

Craig Sweenie, 21, of Wallaceneuk, Kelso, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to having £10 worth of cocaine on him in Woodmarket, Kelso, on July 21 last year.

Sweenie already had a conviction for possessing cocaine at Kelso Races last May, and the court was told he had lost his job as an apprentice engineer as a result of this latest offence.

He was fined £350 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court last August for that previous offence.