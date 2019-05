A woman has been given a two-year supervision order after admitting three counts of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Nadine Garvie, 34, committed that offence at the Pleasance, Howdenbank Primary School and Howden Road, all in Jedburgh, on May 10, September 5 and February 19 respectively.

Garvie, formerly of Forthill Terrace in Jedburgh but now living elsewhere in the town, was also fined £60 for a previous failure to appear in court.