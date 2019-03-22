Jedburgh tradesmen hit by spate of overnight thefts again

Thieves broke into a several work vans in Jedburgh in the early hours of today, March 22, and stole tools from them.

It’s the third time this year a spate of thefts such as this has hit the town’s tradesmen.

Police were alerted to the thefts this morning, but are yet to confirmed how many vans have been broken into and when, but it is believed to be at least four separate vans.

Several boxes of empty tool cases were found scattered on roadside verges around the town this morning.

Police are in the process of checking CCTV footage from around the town’s businesses.

In January criminals broke into and tools from 12 Ford Transit vans parked in the Howdenburn area overnight .

And last month a further two transit vans were broke into at Old Station Yard, resulting in the theft or equipment work around £1,500.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.