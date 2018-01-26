Jedburgh teen admits assault

A teenager has admitted assaulting a male to his severe injury.

Declan MacFarlane, 19, of Forthill Terrace, Jedburgh, pleaded guilty at the town’s sheriff court to punching the man to the head at the Golden River Chinese takeaway in Jedburgh on October 14.

He also admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the town’s Howdenburn Drive.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser explained that the victim of the assault had suffered cuts to the inside and outside of his lip requiring three stitches and one of his teeth had been knocked out.

Sentence was deferred until February 19 for reports.