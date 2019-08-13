Jedburgh motorcyclist accused of causing death by dangerous driving at Tweedbank roundabout

A motorcyclist has been accused of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal accident near Tweedbank just over a year ago.

Bronte Hutchison, 23, died after falling off Bret Simpson’s black Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle while travelling as a pillion passenger.

Motorbike accident victim Bronte Hutchison.

That accident occurred on the A6091 Melrose bypass at its junction with the Tweedbank roundabout at around 3.40am on August 5 last year.

Ms Hutchison, a production operator at a factory in her home-town of Jedburgh, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by medics.

Simpson was taken to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose but was later released.

He has now been charged under the 1988 Road Traffic Act 1988 with causing death by dangerous driving.

The 28-year-old, of Jedburgh, made no plea during a private hearing at Selkirk Sheriff Court, and the case was continued for further examination.

Simpson was granted bail in the meantime by sheriff David Clapham.