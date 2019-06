A 31-year-old Jedburgh man who spat in the face of his partner will be sentenced next month at the town’s sheriff court.

Craig Stevens pleaded guilty to carrying out the assault on the woman at her home in West Myrecroft in Ancrum on August 31.

He also admitted shouting and swearing and making abusive remarks.

Sentence was deferred until July 1 for a Caledonian men’s programme assessment and a criminal justice social work report, and Stevens, of Bongate, was remanded in custody.