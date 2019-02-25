Jedburgh business counting the cost after tools stolen from vans

Work tools worth more than £1,500 were stolen from two vans in Jedburgh last week.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the break-in and theft from two Transit vans parked at a business premises in Old Station Yard, near Edinburgh Road, overnight.

The incident happened between 5pm on Thursday, February 21 and 5.50am the following morning.

Entry has been forced to two Transit vans and a quantity of power and hand tools worth more than £1500 have been stolen.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Costable Glen Topham from Jedburgh Police Station said: “The damage to the vehicles and the theft of tools will undoubtedly have an impact on the company affected and we are working to establish who the culprits are and return the stolen goods.

“Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in the Old Station Yard area on Thursday evening, or early Friday morning, should contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Jedburgh Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 545 of February 22. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

This break-in comes just over a month after a dozen tradesmen’s vans, all Transits, were broken into overnight in the Howdenburn area of the town.