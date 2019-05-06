Jedburgh 76-year-old to be sentenced for £27,000 benefit fraud at end of month

A pensioner responsible for a £27,000 benefit fraud will be sentenced later this month.

Christina Weir, 76, admitted three charges of fraud at Jedburgh Sheriff Court last Thursday.

Over a period of eight years, from September 2009 to July 2017, she failed to notify Scottish Borders Council that she had capital over the prescribed limit and was paid £24,052 in housing benefit she wasn’t entitled to.

Weir, of Castlegate in Jedburgh, was also paid £1,623 in council tax benefit between September 2009 and March 2013 and a further £1,795 in pension credits between December 2012 and September 2016.

She admitted failing to tell the relevant authorities about changes to her personal circumstances affecting her benefit entitlement.

Calling for background reports at an accelerated diet, sheriff Peter Paterson told her: “I do not have to tell you that these charges are a serious matter.

“Due to the amount of money involved, I will require background reports before I can determine a suitable sentence.”

Sentencing was deferred until Monday, May 27, to allow for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment to be prepared.