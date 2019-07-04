Jedburgh 32-year-old jailed for spitting in partner’s face

A 32-year-old man has been jailed for five months at Selkirk Sheriff Court for spitting in the face of his then partner.

Craig Stevens pleaded guilty to carrying out that assault on the woman at her home in West Myrecroft in Ancrum on August 31.

He also admitted shouting and swearing and making abusive remarks.

Depute fiscal Erin Illand said Stevens, of Bongate in Jedburgh, had a history of domestic violence.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said the pair’s relationship is now over.

Sheriff Peter Paterson backdated Stevens’ jail sentence to May 22, that being when Stevens was first taken into custody in connection with the matter.

A two-year non-harassment order was also imposed.