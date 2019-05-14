Jedburgh 26-year-old jailed for nearly six years for downloading indecent images of children

A 26-year-old man has been jailed for almost six years at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after admitting possessing thousands of indecent images and films of children.

Allan Corcoran pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual offences prevention order by having a mobile phone without the knowledge of his supervising officer, as well as downloading and being in possession of child pornography.

Those offences were committed at Corcoran’s home in Blackhills Close in Jedburgh between October 16 and December 19 last year.

On one phone sim card of his alone, 12,347 indecent images of children and 1,456 movies were found.

The court was told that the images had been organised into folders and featured all the categories drawn up by prosecutors, including the most extreme of images.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told him: “These are serious offences, and that matter is only underlined by your previous convictions.”

Handing out one of the longest-ever sentences issued at sheriff court level, Mr Paterson jailed Corcoran for a total of 70 months, backdated to January 10.

Corcoran, described as a high-risk sex offender, was locked up for 12 months for possessing indecent images and 40 months for downloading them.

In addition, he was given an extended sentence of 30 months for breaching a sexual offences prevention order.

He was also put on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Corcoran, formerly of Kelso, was jailed for two years in 2016 for downloading and distributing indecent images of children.

He had also admitted sending messages to a 15-year-old girl containing sexual content.