A 25-year-old woman will be sentenced next month at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for two offences.

Rebecca Fox, formerly of Bonchester Bridge but now living in Jedburgh, pleaded guilty to possession of a class-B drug and a breach of child protection legislation.

A not-guilty plea to driving or being in charge of a car while unfit through drink or drugs was accepted by the crown.

Sentence was deferred until June 10 for background reports to be prepared.