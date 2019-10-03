Jedburgh 24-year-old banned from road for three years for dangerous driving

A motorist has been banned from the road for three years at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after he admitted eight offences including two counts of dangerous driving.

Kieran Borthwick pleaded guilty to committing those offences in High Street in Coldstream on July 10 and on the A68 in Jedburgh on August 3.

The 24-year-old, of Bongate in Jedburgh, admitted having no driving licence or insurance, failing to stop when requested by the police and dangerous driving on July 10.

On August 3, he committed a further offence of dangerous driving, as well still having no licence or insurance.

In addition, he pleaded guilty to another charge of failing to reveal the identity of a driver when requested by police at Edenside Court in Kelso on January 3.

Borthwick was also given a community payback order involving 260 hours’ unpaid work.