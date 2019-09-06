Jedburgh 24-year-old banned from road for dangerous driving

A motorist has been banned from road after admitting two counts of dangerous driving and six other offences.

Kieran Borthwick pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to committing those offences in High Street in Coldstream on July 10 and on the A68 at Jedburgh on August 3.

The 24-year-old, of Bongate in Jedburgh, admitted having no driving licence or insurance, failing to stop when requested to by the police and dangerous driving on July 10.

He committed another dangerous driving offence, as well as again having no licence or insurance, on August 3.

He also pleaded guilty to another charge of failing to reveal the identity of a driver when requested by police at Edenside Court in Kelso on January 3.

Sheriff Valerie Johnston told Borthwick she would be postponing sentence for a criminal justice social work report to be prepared.

Sentence was deferred until September 30 and an interim driving ban was imposed.