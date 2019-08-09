Jail warning for Hawick 38-year-old caught filming evidence during Selkirk Sheriff Court trial

A man caught filming evidence being led during a jury trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court has been warned he faces jail if he does so again.

Christopher Haddock, 38, of Elm Court in Hawick, pleaded guilty to a charge of contempt of court.

He admitted using his mobile phone to record a woman giving evidence from the witness box during the trial.

He had indicated he was going to share it on social media as he thought the woman was “out of it” and he found it interesting, ignoring a sign outside the front door of the court room saying all photography and recordings are banned inside.

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence for six months for good behaviour and warned Haddock of the consequences if there is any repetition of that offence.

He told Haddock he could have his mobile phone back as long as the recordings were deleted and a police officer witnessed him doing so.

The case will recall on February 10, 2020.

Sheriff Paterson told Haddock that if he is of good behaviour until then, he will consider imposing a fine or compensation order.