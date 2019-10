Reports have been ordered on a woman found in possession of heroin.

Barbara Hudson, 49, of Leithen Road in Innerleithen, pleaded guilty to committing that offence at Ushers Wynd in Peebles on August 8.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told she was found lying on the roadway near the town’s Sainsbury’s store with two silver wraps of heroin valued at £20 on her.

Sentence was deferred until November 18.