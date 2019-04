A drug dealer from Innerleithen has been ordered to carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work.

Police officers seized cannabis to the value of £1,200 and cocaine worth £1,000 during a raid at Ryan Sadler’s home in Innerleithen’s Caddon Court on November 8 last year.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine.

His community payback order was imposed as an alternative to custody, he was told.