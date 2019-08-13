Innerleithen 79-year-old spared driving ban despite colliding with two other vehicles after falling asleep at wheel

A pensioner has been spared a driving ban despite falling asleep at the wheel and colliding with two other vehicles.

Robert McNaught, 79, of Pirn Road in Innerleithen, pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to a charge of careless driving by falling asleep at the wheel.

Two occupants of the vehicles he collided with in Innerleithen Road in Peebles on June 6 were left with bruises.

Depute fiscal Fiona Hamilton said the retired businessman told police officers he thought he’d nodded off as he was feeling tired and needed a rest.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had not slept the night before.

Since June’s accident McNaught had visited his doctor to be checked out but no concerns had been raised, the court heard.

Mr Patrick pointed out that McNaught, formerly boss of several businesses, had been fully co-operative with the police, adding: “It could could have been a lot more serious incident if there had been serious injuries.”

Sheriff David Clapham agreed that it was fortunate that there had not been more serious consequences.

He imposed eight penalty points on McNaught’s licence and fined him £240, allowing 28 days for payment.