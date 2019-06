A man has been banned from the road for a year and fined £200 at Selkirk Sheriff Court after admitting dangerous driving.

Ryan Wood, 21, of Craig Terrace in Innerleithen, pleaded guilty to travelling at excessive speed on the A72 between Cardrona and Innerleithen at Dirtpot Corner on March 30.

He was told he will need to sit an extended driving test after his ban expires if he wants to get his licence back.