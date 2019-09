A man has been accused of having sexual intercourse with a girl twice while she was aged just 13.

Scott McNeil, now 20, denies engaging in underage sex with the girl at Cademuir Woods near Peebles between August 1 and August 15, 2017.

He also pleaded not guilty to having intercourse with the girl at a house in Glensax Road in Peebles on September 2, 2017.

McNeil, of High Street in Innerleithen, will stand trial at Selkirk Sheriff Court on November 7, with an intermediate hearing on October 21.