Indecent images of children and bestiality videos found at 54-year-old’s home near Ednam

A 54-year-old man has had his name put on the sex offenders’ register at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after admitting possessing indecent images of children and bestiality videos.

James Ascroft pleaded guilty to committing those offences at his home near Ednam in September 2017.

Nicole Lavelle, prosecuting, said that officers at Police Scotland’s cyber-crime unit received information in December 2016 that a device associated with Ascroft’s home address was accessing indecent images.

Officers then searched his home, and 40 devices were seized and taken away for examination, unlawful material later being discovered on five of them.

The fiscal added that of the 20,000 pornographic images and videos found, 136 were found to be unlawful.

Two of the indecent images of children were found to be in the most serious category A and two in category B.

One category-C movie and 102 images were also recovered.

On top of that, 29 extreme pornographic videos were found featuring bestiality.

Following examination of hard drives seized from his home, officers returned there in May last year.

He made no reply to being cautioned and gave a no-comment interview at Hawick police station.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre deferred sentence until June 10 for the production of a criminal justice social work report but ordered that Ascroft’s name go on the sex offenders’ register in the meantime.