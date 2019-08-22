Hungry driver was over the limit

An Eyemouth motorist who reversed into another vehicle after going to pick up a fast food takeaway was over the drink drive limit, Jedburgh Sheriff Court has been told.

Audrey Thomson, 56, of Nisbet Avenue, pleaded guilty to driving with an alcohol urine count of 105 milligrammes – the legal limit being 67 – in High Street, Eyemouth, on February 25,

She also admitted failing to stop and report an accident.

Thomson was fined £200 and banned from the road for 12 months for drink driving and fined another £150 for failing to stop and reporting the accident.