Heriot teenager admits assault in Galashiels nightclub

A teenager has admitted assaulting another reveller to his severe injury in a Galashiels nightclub on New Year’s Day.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 12:22 pm
The Indigo Rooms in Galashiels.

Mathew Morrison, 19, of Heriot, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to butting his victim at the Indigo Rooms in Overhaugh Street.

He also admitted a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sentence was deferred until December 16 for the production of background reports.