Heriot teenager admits assault in Galashiels nightclub
A teenager has admitted assaulting another reveller to his severe injury in a Galashiels nightclub on New Year’s Day.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 12:22 pm
Mathew Morrison, 19, of Heriot, pleaded guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to butting his victim at the Indigo Rooms in Overhaugh Street.
He also admitted a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.
Sentence was deferred until December 16 for the production of background reports.