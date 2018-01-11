Heiton deaths: Police confirm identity of man found on Boxing Day as Kevin Armstrong

Police have formally identified the man who died in a house in Heiton on Boxing Day as 53-year-old Kevin Armstrong.

His body was found alongside that of his 48-year-old partner Pauline Cockburn on Tuesday, December 26, a discovery that shocked the small Borders village.

It began a large police inquiry as to the circumstances of the deaths.

Pauline was officially identified last Tuesday, when police confirmed she was murdered, but while the identity of the man was reported widely, it has taken until today for him to be formally identified.

A police spokesperson said: “Pauline’s death is being treated as murder whilst Kevin’s death is not suspicious.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing but police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.”

Anyone with information that could assist the inquiry should contact the major investigation team on 101, quoting incident 2012 of December 26, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.