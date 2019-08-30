Hawick woman told to behave herself after admitting kicking ex’s car and shouting abuse

A woman stood in front of a former partner’s vehicle in Hawick High Street following a dispute resulting from the end of their relationship.

Natasha Brown, 20, owned up to that offence and also admitted leaning on the bonnet of the woman’s car, shouting and swearing and kicking the vehicle on June 6.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick told Jedburgh Sheriff Court that the pair had been in a brief relationship but it had come to an end, leading to a falling-out.

He added that his client had been drinking alcohol when the incident occurred and there was a dispute.

Sentence was deferred on Brown, of Cheviot Road in Hawick, for six months for good behaviour.