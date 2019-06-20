Hawick woman denies making Nazi salute

A 44-year-old woman has been accused of making offensive gestures including a Nazi salute during a disturbance in Newcastleton.

Patricia Linton, of Chay Blyth Place, in Hawick, denies behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and struggling violently with others.

The offence is alleged to have happened at Moss Place in Newcastleton – where she used to live – on August 18 last year.

A trial date has been fixed for August 8 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

