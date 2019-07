A teenager has been banned from the road for 14 months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for driving while more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

Aiden Murphy, 18, of Paterson Gardens in Hawick, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol reading of 92 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22.

That offence was committed in Wellfield Road in Hawick on Saturday, June 15.

As well as being banned from the road, he was fined £300.