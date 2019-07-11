Hawick store post CCTV film online in hope of helping police catch intruder

Traders in Hawick targeted by an early-morning intruder hope closed-circuit TV footage of a man suspected to be the culprit will help police bring him to justice.

In the early hours of Friday, July 5, a man was seen acting suspiciously in several locations around the Sandbed area of the town between 2.30am and 4.40am.

Chrysties Furnishing Centre in Hawick.

Over that period, an estimated £500 worth of fishing equipment and other goods were stolen from a shed outside Sonia’s Bistro and the Bridge House guesthouse.

Around the same time, an intruder also apparently tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to gain entry to vans at the back of Chrysties Furnishing Centre in Victoria Road.

Fortunately, a suspect was captured on CCTV footage since posted by director Marion Chrystie on the company’s Facebook page.

That post resulted in suggestions being offered as to the identity of the intruder, and the footage is now being examined by Police Scotland.

The intruder was also spotted acting suspiciously around the BVTV electrical shop and the Going Native Heritage Meats premises, both at Sandbed.

Marion said: “All of our vehicles were securely locked, but there seems to have been a series of other incidents on that night.

“Police Scotland have been offered the opportunity to view our CCTV footage.

“We decided to put the footage out on Facebook because the last time we did that, we caught the culprit.

“After the latest footage was posted, two names were bandied about as to who the person could be.

“Thank God we have got CCTV because it does give everybody a head start.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A suspicious man was seen on CCTV footage, posted on Facebook, at the rear of Chrysties Furnishing Centre in Victoria Road.

“Inquiries into this incident are ongoing.

“In another incident, at the Bridge House guesthouse, a shed outside the premises was broken into and a number of items were stolen. This too is being investigated.”

After the footage was posted on Facebook, several people in the area came forward to report further suspicious behaviour that night.

Lynsey Dickson said: “This has to be the same guy who was round the back of ours last night.

“We’re on the Sandbed and I was woken between 2.30am and 2.45am by someone rooting around behind BVTV and the butcher’s with a torch.”

To watch the Facebook footage at Chrysties, go to www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2160189247439881

Anyone with information on the culprit’s identity is asked to contact Police Scotland on 01786 289070.