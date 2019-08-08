Hawick shoplifter given two-year drug-testing order

A serial shoplifter has been given a two-year drug treatment and testing order.

Paul Madden, 38, pleaded guilty to stealing gifts sets to the value of £36 from Hawick’s B&M Bargains store on December 11 and items worth £20 from the town’s Aldi on March 6, as well as 30 cans of deodorant, a pair of curtains and six air fresheners, together worth £70, from Bargain Buys in Hawick on March 10.

At Jedburgh Sheriff Court, Madden, of Eastfield Road in Hawick, was also ordered to pay compensation to the shops he targeted.