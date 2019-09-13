Hawick shoplifter blames breach of unpaid work order on drug problems

A shoplifter has blamed his failure to complete a community payback order on his drug problems.

Graeme Moffat, 37, was ordered last August to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work after admitting stealing four butane gas canisters from Borders Leisure in Hawick High Street.

Moffat, of Lovel Court, off Backdamgate in Hawick, has failed to do that work, however, and he appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court and admitted breaching a court order, citing problems with drug misuse.

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence until October 21 for the production of a criminal justice social work report to see “what sentencing options are open to the court”.