Hawick sex tape trial postponed because of no-show by witness

The trial of a 25-year-old man accused of distributing a sex tape online has been adjourned until December after a witness failed to turn up.

Greg Halfpenny had pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to two charges of disclosing a film showing a man and a woman in what was described as an intimate situation.

It is claimed he sent intimate videos of the pair engaged in coprophiliac sex acts over social media without consent and, by doing so, intended to cause them fear, alarm or distress.

Those offences are alleged to have taken place at a house in Hawick on December 29.

Halfpenny, of Guthrie Drive in Hawick, is charged under the 2016 Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm (Scotland) Act.

A new trial date has been set for December 10, with an intermediate hearing on November 26.

A witness arrest warrant was also granted.