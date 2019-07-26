Hawick sex tape trial is delayed

A 24-year-old man has been accused of distributing a sex tape involving the former lead singer of a Hawick folk band.

Greg Halfpenny pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to two charges of disclosing a coprophilic film showing a man and a woman in an “intimate situation”.

It is claimed he sent intimate videos over social media without consent and in doing so intended to cause them fear, alarm or distress.

The offence is alleged to have taken place at a house in Hawick, on December 29.

Halfpenny of Guthrie Drive, Hawick, is charged under the Abusive Behaviour and Sexual Harm(Scotland) Act 2016.

The court was told that police cyber crime officers were still analysing a mobile phone belonging to one of the alleged victims and their report would not be ready in time for the trial date in August.

As a result, new dates were fixed for October 1 with an intermediate hearing on September 17.