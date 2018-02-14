Hawick mum fined after row with neighbour

A Hawick woman who admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during a row with her neighbours has been fined £80 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Joanne Cooper, 40, pleaded guilty to shouting and swearing and making abusive and offensive remarks which were racially aggravated at her home in Burnhead Road on September 2.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said that at around midnight Cooper was heard to be shouting obscenities.

The fiscal said the neighbours had a north-east England background.

Mother-of-three Cooper was taken into custody by police who had been called.

Mr Fraser said the background to the dispute appears to have been CCTV being installed added: “It seems to have been going on for a long time. There have been noise issues.”

Cooper’s lawyer claimed it was the male neighbour who started off the latest dispute by ranting in his living room.

Her husband Jason Cooper, 46, has pleaded not guilty to a similar charge and will stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on March 6.