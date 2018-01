A Hawick man has appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court charged with being involved in a domestic-related disturbance on New Year’s Day.

Martin Charlotte, of Silverbuthall Road, denied behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Hillend Drive, Hawick.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of struggling violently with police officers, however.

Sentence was deferred for that offence until the outcome of his trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, February 6.