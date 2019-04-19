Hawick flat burglary leads to eight-month jail sentence for 37-year-old

A man has been given an eight-month prison sentence at Jedburgh Sheriff after he admitted breaking into a flat and stealing clothing.

Martin Charlotte, 37, pleaded guilty to committing that offence in Lothian Street, Hawick, on October 11.

On the same day, he attempted to break into Hunter’s Bakery at Hawick’s Lochpark Industrial Estate with intent to steal.

Charlotte also admitted stealing a bottle of vodka from B&M Bargains in Hawick’s Croft Road on September 11.

His sentence was backdated until November 27, that being when he was first remanded in custody in connection with those matters, so he is now eligible for release.