Hawick drug dealer jailed for 12 months

A Hawick man who admitted drug dealing offences has been jailed for a total of 12 months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Lee Nichol, 31, of Dovemount Place, pleaded guilty to being in possession of heroin with intent to supply to others for which he received an eight month sentence.

The offence happened at a house in Havelock Place, Hawick, on May 14.

Nichol received another four months for possession of a class C drug Elizolam with intent to supply to others on February 19.

He was admonished by Sheriff Donald Ferguson on charges of maliciously damaging a door at a house in Ramsay Road, Hawick, on February 19 and possession of cocaine and diazepam.