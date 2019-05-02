Hawick drug dealer given supervision order for selling ecstasy tablets to 12-year-olds

A drug dealer has been given a 16-month supervision order at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for selling ecstasy tablets to two 12-year-olds.

Jake Moffett, 18, pleaded guilty to a charge of being concerned in the supply of ecstasy between August and October last year.

The two schoolboys fell ill after taking pills containing compounds of the class-A drug and had to be taken to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose to be checked over.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told a previous hearing that Moffett sold an ecstasy tablet for £10 to one of the youngsters at a park in Galashiels on October 11.

He was found by his mother to be “physically shaking” in his home at 3am after swallowing it and was taken to hospital and detained for observation.

The other 12-year-old also had to be taken to hospital after being sold a tablet by Moffett.

A search of Moffett’s house in Crumhaugh Road in Hawick uncovered £220 in cash and 30 ecstasy tablets.