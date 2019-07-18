Hawick 52-year-old given interim ban after admitting drink-driving in Galashiels and Selkirk

A 52-year-old man will be sentenced next month at Selkirk Sheriff Sheriff Court after admitting driving while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Charles McCallum, of Laidlaw Terrace in Hawick, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 68 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, in Magdala Terrace in Galashiels and Ettrick Terrace in Selkirk in June.

He also admitted having no driving licence or insurance.

Depute fiscal Erin Illand said concerns had been voiced about his erratic driving and he had collided with a wall.

She added that police found a third-full bottle of vodka in the footwell of the vehicle after they caught up with it.

Sentence was deferred until August 26 for the production of background reports.

An interim driving ban has been imposed.