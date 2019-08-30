Hawick 52-year-old given 14-month ban for drink-driving in Selkirk and Galashiels

A 52-year-old man has been banned from the road for 14 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court for driving while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Charles McCallum, of Laidlaw Terrace in Hawick, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 68 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, in Magdala Terrace in Galashiels and Ettrick Terrace in Selkirk in June.

McCallum also admitted having no valid driving licence or insurance.

The court heard that his erratic driving had sparked concerns, leading to the police being alerted.

Police officers found a third-full bottle of vodka in the footwell of the vehicle when they caught up with it after it had crashed into a wall, the court heard.

McCallum was also ordered to carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody due to his previous convictions.