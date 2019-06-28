Hawick 52-year-old admits driving while more than three times limit

A 52-year-old man has admitted driving while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Charles McCallum, appearing from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court, pleaded guilty to driving with a breath-alcohol count of 68 microgrammes, the legal limit being 22, in Magdala Terrace in Galashiels and Ettrick Terrace in Selkirk on Monday, June 17.

McCallum, of Laidlaw Terrace in Hawick, also admitted having no driving licence or insurance.

Depute fiscal Erin Illand said concerns had been raised about McCallum’s erratic driving and he had later crashed into a wall.

She added that police found a two-thirds-empty bottle of vodka in the footwell of the vehicle when they caught up with it.

Defence lawyer Robert More said his client had long-standing issues with alcohol.

Sentence was deferred until July 15 for the production of background reports.

An interim driving ban was imposed in the meantime.