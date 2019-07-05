Hawick 50-year-old admits breaching bail conditions

A 50-year-old man will be sentenced later this month at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for breaching bail conditions.

John Donaldson, of Ivanhoe Terrace in Hawick, appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to failing to report at Hawick police station on three consecutive days last week.

Sheriff Peter Paterson deferred sentence until July 22 and warned Donaldson he would be left with no choice but to remand him in custody if he fails to adhere to his bail conditions in the meanwhile.