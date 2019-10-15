Hawick 49-year-old fined £80 over domestic bust-up

A man involved in a domestic bust-up has been fined £80 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Alexander Higgins, 49, of Howegate in Hawick, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing in February.

Graham Fraser, prosecuting, said there was a domestic background to the case and an argument had broken out between Higgins and his partner at 3.15am after she had told him she wanted some space.

Neighbours of theirs eventually called the police after hearing abusive comments shouted.